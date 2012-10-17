PARIS Oct 17 The French government pledged on Wednesday to roll out 42 billion euros ($55 billion) in financial aid to cash-strapped small-and-medium-sized businesses via a new public investment bank aimed at boosting growth and innovation.

The lender is to be owned half by the French state and half by the Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), itself a state-owned bank.

Although there had been speculation that former Areva chief exective Anne Lauvergeon would be in charge of the bank, the finance ministry said that for now it would be run by Nicolas Dufourcq, chief financial officer of Cap Gemini .

"(The state investment bank) will be a robust partner," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told a press conference.

The government wants the bank to finance the broader economy by lending to companies that struggle to get credit from commercial banks as well as to manage direct capital investments in some firms.

The bank brings together already existing national entities like credit provider Oseo, the FSI sovereign wealth fund and the Caisse des Depots state bank. It will have 20 billion euros in lending power, 12 billion available for credit guarantees and 10 billion euros in equity investment firepower.

Investment decisions will be almost entirely made at the regional level.

However, critics say that it is just the most recent manifestation of France's long-tradition of dirigisme and state meddling in the economy.

"The public investment bank is first and foremost a political tool, it's a lite version of Soviet planning," Jean-Claude Volot, who negotiates industrial relations between companies and the state, said in Les Echos newspaper this week. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Leigh Thomas)