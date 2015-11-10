PARIS Nov 10 France and Iran will sign several agreements, including in the air transport sector, during a visit by President Hassan Rouhani to Paris next week, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

"Several accords will be signed by French and Iranian ministers covering a variety of sectors, in particular political dialogue, economic cooperation, air transport, health and agriculture," President Francois Hollande's office said in a statement.

Rouhani will be in the French capital from Nov 17-18. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich)