PARIS Nov 10 France and Iran will sign several
agreements, including in the air transport, during a visit by
President Hassan Rouhani to Paris next week, the French
presidency said on Tuesday.
France has a long history of commercial, political and
social links with Iran - in the 1970s revolutionary leader
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei lived in exile near Paris. But
France also took one of the hardest lines of the six powers
negotiating an agreement on curtailing Iran's nuclear programme.
However, French officials have said they do not believe that
will hurt its business in Iran and potential deals are likely to
back that opinion.
"Several accords will be signed by French and Iranian
ministers covering a variety of sectors, in particular political
dialogue, economic cooperation, air transport, health and
agriculture," President Francois Hollande's office said in a
statement.
A senior French economic and political delegation headed to
Tehran in mid-September to lay the groundwork for the first
business contracts between France and Iran since an accord to
curb its nuclear programme was struck in July.
France's main business lobby group, the Medef, sent a
delegation comprising more than 100 firms to Iran. It included
such companies as oil major Total, planemaker Airbus
and car manufacturer Peugeot.
Officials say Paris may initially secure deals in areas that
were not specifically hit by European Union and U.S. sanctions,
most notably in agriculture and livestock, where France has
relatively little activity in Iran.
The lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran by the West could
begin in the first quarter of 2016 if Iran meets its obligations
under the deal struck with major powers, which was intended to
stop it acquiring nuclear weapons.
Rouhani will be in the French capital from Nov 16-17.
Speaking on RFI radio, Iran's ambassador to France Ali Ahani
said Tehran expected a great deal from the visit.
"We are preparing certain agreements and memorandums of
cooperation in industry in general, automobile, the energy
sector which is important ... in the air and rail transport
sectors. There are a lot of contacts in the automobile sector
and things are progressing. I'm optimistic in different fields."
Iran's transport minister said in June about $80 billion
worth of business was up for grabs in his sector, including the
renewal of the country's air fleet.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Larry King)