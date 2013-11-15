PARIS Nov 15 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu pressed France on Friday not to weaken in its stance
toward Iran in upcoming talks on the Islamic state's nuclear
programme, days before President Francois Hollande is due to
visit Israel.
Iran has accused France of blocking agreement last week at
talks between Tehran and six world powers in Geneva. Iran is
seeking relief from international sanctions, while the six
demand curbs in its nuclear activities, including enrichment of
uranium.
Hollande travels to Israel on Tuesday for the first time
since his election 18 months ago, a visit aides say will focus
on the next round of talks in Geneva starting on Wednesday.
"We hope that France will not weaken," Netanyahu told Le
Figaro daily in an interview. "We salute (Hollande's) consistent
and determined position on the Iranian issue."
Netanyahu reiterated his government's opposition to Iran
pursuing any research that could lead to the development of a
nuclear weapon, saying it should not possess heavy water
reactors or centrifuges used to enrich radioactive material.
Tehran says it wants nuclear energy for electricity, not bombs.
Hollande has opposed lifting any economic sanctions on Iran
until it provides further guarantees. He is also due to tell
Netanyahu that he opposes the further building of Israeli
settler homes in the occupied West Bank, Hollande's aides said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has condemned the
construction of new homes on disputed land that Palestinians
want as part of a future state, and pressed Israel and the
Palestinian Authority to strike a lasting peace accord.
"It is not the construction of homes that is preventing
peace," Netanyahu told Le Figaro. "It is a problem that must be
solved, but it is not the cause of the conflict."
