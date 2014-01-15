PARIS Jan 15 A delegation of some of France's
biggest companies will visit Iran next month to seek business as
relations thaw with western powers, the head of the employers'
union said on Wednesday.
International sanctions on Iran are set to be relaxed in
return for curbs on its nuclear activity under a deal Tehran
struck last year with the United States, France, Russia,
Britain, China and Germany.
The prospect of an easing of trade restrictions has whetted
the appetite of French firms eager to win back business in a
country where some used to have extensive operations.
The French Medef bosses' association has organised the visit
for Feb. 2-5, its president Pierre Gattaz told a news
conference, confirming a report about the trip in the Wall
Street Journal.
Gattaz declined to say which companies were sending
executives, but the newspaper said they included GDF Suez
, Alstom, Veolia Environnement and
Safran.
Former French ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud told
Reuters that French firms that operated in Iran before the
sanctions wanted to return.
He cited Renault, PSA Peugeot Citroen,
Airbus Group, Credit Agricole, Societe
Generale and BNP Paribas.
Peugeot and Renault already sent executives to Iran for an
automotive conference last year.