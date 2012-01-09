PARIS Jan 9 France's ambassador to Iran has returned to Tehran after being recalled at the end of last year in response to protesters storming the British embassy in the Iranian capital, a French foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Alain Juppe recalled ambassador Bruno Foucher for consultations in November after the attacks, which forced Britain to close its embassy and evacuate staff.

"I can confirm our ambassador returned to Tehran last Friday," the official told Reuters.

European Union states have agreed in principle to an embargo on Iranian oil, part of the latest Western effort to ratchet up pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme, although the embargo could take a few months to come into effect.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by David Stamp)