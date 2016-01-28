PARIS Jan 28 Sanofi signed a
memorandum of cooperation with Iran's government aimed at
boosting its presence in the country, the French drugmaker said
on Thursday.
The agreement was signed during the visit to Paris of
President Hassan Rouhani during which France and Iran agreed to
a series of transactions with several French firms.
His visit, after a stop-off in Rome for more deals, follows
an agreement between Iran and the West on the Middle-Eastern
country's nuclear programme and the resultant lifting of western
sanctions this month.
Medicines were an exception in the nuclear sanctions imposed
on Iran, thanks to exemptions for essential drugs and other
humanitarian goods. Yet shipping drugs into the country was
still difficult.
Sanofi said in statement it would consider expanding
partnerships with local manufacturers to enhance the sharing of
its expertise in industrial quality standards and increase the
transfer of pharmaceutical production technology and know-how.
The company will also collaborate with Iran's ministry of
Health on programs for prevention and control of chronic and
non-communicable diseases as well as on managing related risk
factors, such as diabetes.
Sanofi said that 55 percent of is sales in Iran were from
products manufactured locally.
Iran is a potentially lucrative market of around 80 million
consumers, ripe to be tapped by drugmakers and many other
industries.
Sanofi will compete in Iran with pharmaceutical firms such
as Denmark's Novo Nordisk or Japan's Takeda
as well as with Indian generics maker Cipla.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)