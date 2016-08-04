PARIS Aug 4 Almost 20 years after the badly
beaten body of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier
was found near her holiday home in Ireland, British journalist
Ian Bailey is to be charged with her murder in a French court,
her family's lawyer said.
Bailey was arrested twice by the Republic of Ireland's
police in connection with her death, but was never charged. He
later brought court libel cases and complaints against the
Garda, newspapers and others.
In 2012, he won an appeal against extradition to France in
part, according to the Irish Times, because French authorities
failed to specify that the arrest was for the purpose of
charging him.
On July 27 a French investigating judge signed an
instruction for a murder trial to take place, the lawyer
representing Toscan du Plantier's family, Alain Spillaert, said.
The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the judge's instruction.
Bailey has always denied any involvement in Toscan du
Plantier's death.
Bailey's lawyer, Frank Buttimer, said Bailey would "resist
any attempt to remove him from the jurisdiction (Ireland)" and
that Ireland's Supreme Court had already ruled he could not be
extradited to France to face such a charge.
"If the Irish Supreme Court decision is upheld, which it
should be, my understanding is that what I would describe as a
'show trial' will take place in France in the absence of Mr
Bailey," Buttimer told Reuters by phone.
Spillaert said the trial would take place even if Bailey was
able to fight extradition.
"We could end up with a trial by default but it is
nevertheless an important step for the family," he said.
Toscan du Plantier, whose husband Daniel was also a producer
and worked with renowned film-makers including Federico Fellini
and Ingmar Bergman, was killed while on holiday in the small
coastal village of Schull, in southwestern Ireland, in December
1996.
Her murder shocked Ireland and cast a shadow over the
idyllic rural setting of Schull, a popular hideaway for wealthy
English, French and German expatriates.
