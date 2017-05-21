UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PARIS May 21 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and new French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for a deeper integration of the European Union and said they would address the migration crisis at a working dinner in Paris.
Macron said Europe had been deaf to Italy's warnings amid an influx of migrants from northern Africa, while Gentiloni called for the bloc to draw up a common migration policy.
The two leaders of euro zone member states also said they wanted a strengthening of the EU, with Gentiloni calling for the monetary union to move towards a fiscal and banking union. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Richard Lough)
