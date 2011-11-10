PARIS Nov 10 Italy must take credible measures to reduce its budget deficit quickly and a change of government is necessary in order to push the measures through to make sure they are applied, France's government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"We need a credible plan, a plan that will be seen as a deal that Italy will hold to," Valerie Pecresse told Canal+ television. "I think it's urgent, and at the same time I think that means a new Italian government." (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Richard Borsuk)