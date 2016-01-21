PARIS Jan 21 The French competition authority said Thursday that it has opened an in-depth probe into JCDecaux 's acquisition of Metrobus and its subsidiaries from Publicis.

"During that probe, the authority will carry out a wider consultation of market players," it said in an online statement.

This consultation will enable the authority to check whether the deal would give JCDecaux an edge over competitors for advertisement tender bids issued by local communities and transportation companies, it added.

If necessary, the French competition authority will also consult market players on possible remedies, it said.

The probe will be carried out within a period of 65 working days and can be extended, the authority said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Bate Felix)