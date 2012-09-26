* Unemployment tops 3 million for first time since June 1999
* Setback to Hollande who has pledged to reverse trend in
2013
By Daniel Flynn and Brian Love
PARIS, Sept 26 The number of unemployed in
France topped the 3 million mark in August for the first time in
13 years, official figures showed on Wednesday, adding to
President Francois Hollande's woes as he seeks to revive a
stalled economy and his tumbling poll ratings.
Marking its 16th consecutive monthly rise, the number of
registered jobseekers in mainland France increased by 23,900
last month to 3,011,000, Labour Ministry data showed. That was a
9 percent increase year-on-year and the highest figure since
June 1999.
Hollande blamed the policies of his conservative predecessor
Nicolas Sarkozy for increasing insecurity in the jobs market and
increasing redundancies during the current economic slowdown.
"We have 3 million jobless people in our country, they
didn't just show up in the last four months," Hollande told
journalists at the United Nations in New York.
"It's the situation we inherited and we are going to do
everything, the government of (Prime Minister) Jean-Marc Ayrault
and myself, to keep in check and then drive unemployment down,"
Hollande added.
Socialist Hollande won power in May with a pledge to revive
the euro zone's second largest economy and tackle rising
unemployment while respecting France's EU public deficit target
of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year.
But his plans have been waylaid by thousands of layoffs by
major companies including carmaker Peugeot, drugmaker
Sanofi, airline Air France-KLM and retailer
Carrefour.
The government has fast-tracked plans for 150,000
state-sponsored jobs and Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg is
trying to mitigate job cuts by direct talks with the companies,
so far to little avail.
"We haven't seen the peak of the crisis yet from a social
point of view," Mathieu Plane, economist at the French Economic
Observatory (OFCE), told Reuters television. "There are almost
one million more unemployed people compared with early 2008 and
we can't yet say that we have reached the peak."
France's 2-trillion-euro economy has posted three
consecutive quarters of zero growth. Weak PMI data for September
suggested it would contract in the third quarter as tax rises,
unemployment and flagging exports weigh.
"A RISKY BET"
With voters frustrated by unemployment already running at a
10-year high, Hollande's approval ratings hit a new low of 43
percent, according to an Ifop poll on Sunday.
Earlier this month, Hollande staked his political reputation
on reversing the upward trend in unemployment by the end of next
year, after an overhaul of the labour market currently being
negotiated with unions and employers.
"That is a risky bet," said Jean-Claude Mailly,
secretary-general of the Force Ouvriere union, told Europe 1
radio. "When growth approaches zero, unemployment grows and it
is an almost automatic effect."
Confidence among consumers - the motor of the French economy
- slipped in September to a seven-month low, data showed on
Wednesday.
"Confidence is weak both with companies and, even more so,
with households. It's not really surprising given the economy
has fallen in recession and the private sector is facing the
biggest tax hike in decades," Bruno Cavalier, analyst at Oddo
Securities, wrote in a report on Wednesday.
The 2013 budget, due to go before the cabinet on Friday, is
expected to contain more than 30 billion euros in budget savings
- the harshest adjustment in decades. Economists have warned
that some 20 billion euros in tax rises, split evenly between
households and businesses, risk exacerbating the downturn.
The rise in long-term unemployment, particularly among the
young, also risks destroying human capital and having long-term
repercussions on France's potential growth rate, they say.
"Unemployment is high and it will stay high. For me there is
no future," said Gilles, a 49-year-old standing in line at an
employment agency in Paris. Declining to give his name, he said
he had drifted between short-term job contracts and unemployment
for the past 12 years.
"The only way to solve this problem would be to force
companies to hire people, to hire me for example!"