By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, July 27 Arnaud Montebourg, a
tousle-haired leftist with a fiery streak, endeared himself to
French TV viewers last year when he used a debate among
presidential contenders to demand an end to the jobs pain he
says globalisation has inflicted on France.
Nine months on, as the grandly titled Industrial Renewal
Minister, Montebourg is grappling with a swathe of layoffs as
the new Socialist government is put to the test over its
election pledge to bring down unemployment.
His tactic of venting anger at company bosses plays well
with the public but offers no long-term solution to 10 percent
unemployment or the loss of 13,000 jobs at car maker Peugeot
and telecoms group Alcatel.
Stuck managing a crisis that may have barely begun - trade
unions expect tens of thousands more job cuts in the months
ahead - his finger-pointing has only drawn attention to the
government's dearth of ideas for bolstering France's waning
industrial competitiveness.
The left-wing solutions Montebourg used to advocate, such as
massive state investment, are seen as unworkable with government
coffers depleted by three years of economic crisis that have
bloated the public debt and put Hollande under pressure to trim
the deficit fast.
"With a title like 'industrial renewal minister' you can't
just complain that companies aren't doing what they should, you
have to be the one putting things in order," said Christopher
Bickerton, a Paris-based political scientist.
"People can go back to Montebourg's old speeches and say:
okay, now that your party is in power what are you going to do?"
The government's plans to step up investment in green
industries and make it harder for profitable companies to fire
workers are seen as falling well short of what is needed to
return the industrial sector to health - namely measures to
lower painfully high labour costs.
Jobless claims have risen steadily for 14 months and this
week hit their highest in nearly 13 years. Analysts expect
unemployment to keep rising until at least the middle of 2013.
Among other jobs at risk are at least 1,000 at troubled
poultry group Doux, a family firm now operating under court
administration and awaiting a takeover.
As anxiety grips French workers, opinion polls show
Montebourg -- a dapper 49-year-old former lawyer with big
political ambitions -- has never been so popular.
But, short of convincing unions to accept painful labour
market reforms to give employers more flexibility that even the
conservative previous government balked at, he could find
himself the fall guy for President Francois Hollande's
shaky-looking pledge to revive industry.
"This job is a bit of a poisoned chalice for Montebourg,"
said Bickerton, an associate professor of international
relations at Sciences Po university. "He is really on the rack
right now and this will be a real test of his ideas."
However, since he took up his post, Montebourg has dropped
his hard-left protectionist stance and offered up little by way
of new ideas.
Hollande will make a show of support for Montebourg on
Friday when he accompanies him on a visit to a research site of
car parts maker Valeo, just west of Paris, which has
been hit hard by tumbling car sales in Europe.
"PHONEY MEASURES"
That slump has hit Peugeot, whose heavy first half losses
this week followed the announcement in mid-July that it would
cut 8,000 jobs in France.
Montebourg's response was to berate the firm's main
shareholders, the Peugeot family, in an outburst opposition
lawmakers said was unseemly for a government minister.
The puny aid plan for the car industry he unveiled -
Montebourg announced higher subsidies on both electric cars and
hybrids - underscored the limited options open to national
governments.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin weighed in saying the
two-month-old Socialist government could not work miracles
overnight but that the creation of 100,000 state-subsidised jobs
next year, fulfilling a campaign promise, would ease the blow
from industry cuts.
Opposition conservatives say artificially creating jobs
cannot make up for a lack of new private-sector employment and
that cash rebates cannot make up for waning consumer demand.
In a throwback to his assertion during last year's Socialist
Party primary that Chinese firms using cheap labour meant unfair
competition, Montebourg also said the government may seek EU
action over an influx of low-cost South Korean cars.
But France cannot flout free trade rules any more than it
can realistically pour money into struggling private companies.
Some economists say the crisis offers Hollande the
opportunity to tell unions that the only way out of the doldrums
is to drive through reforms now to bring labour costs down to
the level of the rest of Europe.
Yet fury over job cuts make this an inauspicious time to
push for more labour flexibility. France's stretched public
finances also make this a tricky time for the government to trim
companies' social welfare levies, which would be another
possible method of easing labour costs.
"Arnaud Montebourg is a liar and is proposing phoney
measures," SIA union member Tanja Sussest said of Montebourg's
auto sector plan during a protest outside Peugeot headquarters.
Hollande, whose popularity ratings have dropped to as low as
53 percent largely due to public gloom over the economy, has
mostly stayed away from the eye of the storm and left Sapin and
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault to support Montebourg.
He backed Montebourg's stance on Peugeot management,
however, in a July 14 TV interview in which he accused the car
maker of lying over its intentions and said the state would not
stand idly by as it slashed jobs.
