PARIS, July 25 France is considering asking the
European Union to place a trade agreement with South Korea under
surveillance to limit a rising influx of South Korean vehicles
into the bloc, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said
on Wednesday.
"In some segments, like small diesel cars, imports have
increased by 1,000 percent in a year," he told journalists.
"We are therefore justified in asking for surveillance
measures that may at some point allow for a restriction clause,
as it was the case in the past regarding American and Russian
steel."
Montebourg, who earlier unveiled a plan to support France's
struggling auto sector mainly through subsidies for
environmentally friendly cars, said overall
imports of South Korean cars into the European Union had
increased by 40 percent between 2011 and 2012.
He said the rise had been spurred by a drop in import duties
on South Korean cars from 10 percent to zero over five years.
To limit the effects of what Montebourg called "unfair
competition", France may ask the European Commission to place a
trade deal between South Korea and the 27-member bloc under
surveillance, he said.
"Our commercial policies can no longer be naive," he added.
The two-month old Socialist government has vowed to try and
revive France's ailing industrial sector, hit this month by the
news that top car maker Peugeot will close a factory
near Paris and axe 8,000 jobs.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Ron Askew)