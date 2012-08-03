* Paris seeks EU monitoring of South Korean car imports
PARIS Aug 3 France called on the European
Commission on Friday to monitor imports of South Korean-made
cars, taking the first step towards triggering a safeguard
clause in a free-trade deal that could lead to duties being
reimposed.
Since the trade pact came into force in July 2011, France
has seen imports of South Korean cars surge while its own
carmakers have lost domestic market share to the likes of
Hyundai and affiliate Kia, leaving them saddled with massive
overcapacity.
France's biggest carmaker, PSA Peugeot Citroen
announced plans to close a plant near Paris and cut 8,000 jobs,
leaving outspoken Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg battling
to limit the damage and avoid further closures.
Montebourg, who has in the past openly supported
protectionism, said last week that imports of small diesel cars
had risen 1,000 percent in a year, which he said warranted
monitoring and possibly restrictions.
"The surveillance of vehicle trade flows aims to shed light
on the extent of bilateral imbalances," the industry ministry
said in a statement.
"It makes importers have to obtain a permit from the
European Commission before all imports," he added. That allows
the European Union's executive arm to determine if imports are
indeed strong enough to trigger the safeguard clause.
One of the most ambitious trade pacts the EU has negotiated,
the agreement with South Korea includes a safeguard clause which
allows the EU to re-impose duties if producers in sensitive
industries such as cars are hit by a particularly strong surge
in imports.
The pact has long been a major source of concern for
European carmakers, with the ACEA industry lobby sounding the
alarm about "asymmetrical trade flow relations".
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht says trade with South
Korea benefits Europe overall, pointing to data showing EU
exports to the country climbing 16 percent in 2011 from 2010 to
32.4 billion euros ($39.40 billion). That compares to 24.7
billion euros in 2007.
