PARIS May 14 France on Sunday condemned the
latest ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea,
warning that the Asian country was a "serious threat" to global
security and should immediately abide by its international
commitments.
"France calls on North Korea to conform immediately with its
international obligations and proceed to the dismantlement of
its nuclear and ballistic programmes in a complete, verifiable
and irreversible way," Foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal
said in a statement.
The statement was the first by the ministry since Emmanuel
Macron was sworn-in as president. French diplomats have said
North Korea is an area where he may seek to work closely with
United States President Donald Trump.
