* Killings come as Turkey holds peace talks
* Founding member of PKK militant group among dead
* Possible victims of internal feud with Kurdish group
By Nicholas Vinocur and Daren Butler
PARIS/ISTANBUL, Jan 10 A woman who helped found
the Kurdish PKK rebel movement and two other women were found
shot dead in Paris overnight after execution-style killings that
cast a shadow over peace moves between Turkey and the
guerrillas.
The bodies of Sakine Cansiz, a founder of the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) in the early 1980s, and her two fellow
activists were found in the early hours of Thursday at an
institute in the French capital that has close links to the PKK.
They appeared to have been shot in the head, a French police
source said. Kurdish media said one woman was also shot in the
abdomen. Workers had broken in to the room at the Information
Centre of Kurdistan after seeing blood stains on a door.
Cansiz was a prominent PKK figure, initially as a fighter
and later in charge of the group's civil affairs in Europe,
according to a Kurdish lawyer who knew her. A 1995 photograph
shows her standing next to militant leader Abdullah Ocalan,
wearing olive battle fatigues and clutching an assault rifle.
Ocalan is now in a Turkish jail and the killings came
shortly after Turkey announced it had resumed peace negotiations
with him - something likely to anger hardliners within the PKK.
French investigators gave no immediate indication of who
might be behind the murders; the PKK has seen intermittent
internal feuding during an armed campaign in the mountainous
Turkish southeast that has killed some 40,000 people since 1984.
Turkish nationalist militants have in the past also been
accused of killing Kurdish activists, who want regional
autonomy. But such incidents have been confined to Turkey.
"The choice of Cansiz as a target is because she was
symbolic of the Kurdish movement," said Franck Cecen, a Kurdish
lawyer in Paris who met Cansiz at least half a dozen times and
described her as exceptionally well-spoken and well-educated.
"She had been one of its founding members, she had spent
years in prison for her convictions, and she had become a
historical figure," he told Reuters, adding that he found it
hard to believe fellow Kurds would have taken her life.
"It is difficult to imagine that this was done by a Kurdish
cell," he said. "Everyone is talking about a Turkish role."
ERDOGAN
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said it was too early
to apportion blame: "This may be an internal reckoning," he
said. "We are engaged in a struggle against terrorism. We want
to make progress, but there are people who don't want this. This
could be a provocative undertaking by these people."
The killings came shortly after Erdogan's government
announced it had resumed talks with Ocalan, who has been
confined on a prison island near Istanbul since 1999. Talks to
end the conflict would almost certainly raise tensions within
the Kurdish movement over demands and terms of any ceasefire.
Among a crowd that gathered behind police lines at the Paris
Kurdish institute were onlookers chanting slogans and waving
yellow flags bearing Ocalan's likeness. France is home tens of
thousands of Kurdish immigrants, of who some are PKK activists.
"Rest assured that French authorities are determined to get
to the bottom of these unbearable acts," French Interior
Minister Manuel Valls said at the scene, adding the killings
were "surely an execution". His predecessor, Claude Gueant, said
Turkey's engagement in the peace process led him to conclude it
was unlikely that Ankara's agents were behind the killings.
Any Turkish government contacts with the PKK, deemed a
terrorist group by Ankara, Washington and the European Union,
are highly controversial in the Turkish political establishment.
Last year, the months preceding the move to talks, saw some
of the worst bloodshed of the three-decades-old conflict.
Television footage of soldiers' coffins returning home draped in
the red Turkish flag inflamed nationalist tensions.
Valls identified one of the victims as the head of the
Information Centre and said homicide and anti-terrorism units
had been assigned to investigate the murders. A police source
confirmed that all held Turkish citizenship.
The two victims other than Cansiz were named as Fidan Dogan,
28, and Leyla Soylemez, 25.
POLITICAL CRIME
"This is a political crime, there is no doubt about it,"
Remzi Kartal, a leader of the Kurdistan National Congress, an
umbrella group of Kurdish organisations in Europe, told Reuters.
"Ocalan and the Turkish government have started a peace
process, they want to engage in dialogue, but there are parties
that are against resolving the Kurdish question and want to
sabotage the peace process," he said.
The Kurdish question has taken on a particular urgency with
the rise of Kurdish groups in Iraq, where they have self-rule in
the north, and in Syria. Turkey fears Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad could encourage Kurds to feed militancy in Turkey.
Many Turks fear such autonomy as the PKK is seeking could
stoke demands for an independent Kurdish homeland, within Turkey
and beyond its borders, that would undermine the Turkish state.
The Firat news agency, which is close to the PKK, said
another of the three victims was the Paris representative of the
Brussels-based Kurdistan National Congress. It said the murder
weapon was believed to have been fitted with a silencer.
"A couple of colleagues saw blood stains at the door. When
they broke the door open and entered they saw the three women
had been executed," French Kurdish Associations Federation
Chairman Mehmet Ulker was reported as saying by Firat.
Female militants have played a significant role in the PKK's
insurgency, partly reflecting a principle of equality within the
group's Marxist ideology. In some cases, desire to avenge the
killing of other family members was the motivation for joining,
for others it was a way out of family repression, analysts say.
The government and PKK have agreed a framework for a peace
plan, according to Turkish media reports, in talks which would
have been unthinkable in Turkey only a few years ago. Ocalan is
widely reviled by Turks who hold him responsible for a conflict
that burns at the heart of the nation.
Erdogan has introduced some reforms allowing Kurdish
language broadcasting and some other concessions on language;
but activists are demanding more freedom in education and
administration.
CANSIZ
Several members of the Kurdish community in Paris said that
Cansiz, who was in her 50s, was an emblematic figure who had
been imprisoned in Turkey before obtaining asylum in France.
"She was in charge of communicating information on events in
Turkey, she would denounce arbitrary arrests, unsolved murders,"
said a member of the Arts and Culture Academy of Kurdistan who
asked not to be identified.
Turkish political analyst Emre Uslu, who previously worked
in Turkey's counter-terrorism police unit, said in a blog that
the killing of Cansiz could point to a split within the PKK.
He said Cansiz was a leading member of a faction within the
PKK that had in the past opposed Ocalan's moves towards peace.
"For Turkey to sit down with the PKK before its internal
problems are solved is considerably problematic," Uslu said.
Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy (BDP) party, two of
whose members were allowed to pay a rare visit last week to
Ocalan, condemned the killings: "We call on our people to hold
protest meetings wherever they are to condemn this massacre and
stand up for the Kurdish people's martyrs," its leaders said.