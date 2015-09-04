PARIS, Sept 4 Seventy-one percent of French
people want companies to be able to set employee working hours,
according to an opinion poll, a move that would dilute the
35-hour working week laws over which the ruling Socialist party
is split.
Pro-business Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron laid bare that
rift last month as members of the party reacted angrily to what
appeared to be his criticism of the legislation during their
annual summer conference.
Introduced by a previous Socialist government in 2000 in a
bid to redistribute work and create jobs, the 35-hour limit is
fiercely protected by the French left despite pressure from big
business to relax it.
The issue has become a rallying point for discontent over
the pro-business direction Hollande has taken, and is set to be
in the spotlight again in coming weeks with a
government-commissioned report on labour law due to be
published.
According to a CSA survey of 1,003 people published for Les
Echos newspaper 71 percent of people back the move with 69
percent of Socialist supporters also in favour of the changes.
The government has been pushing through measures to
encourage small firms to hire by making labour rules more
flexible and cutting costs in an effort to tackle unemployment
which is stuck above 10 percent.
