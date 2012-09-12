* Labour reform talks may produce deal this year
* Hollande roadmap skirts red lines; no "CDI" reform
* Hardline unions may call protests to raise pressure
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, Sept 12 France's Socialist government may
clinch a deal on labour reform by the end of this year but its
cautious approach means the outcome may fall short of business
leaders' hopes for a "competitiveness shock" to revive the
economy.
President Francois Hollande wants a quick agreement that
will help companies adjust more nimbly during economic
downturns, ease labour costs and simplify layoff procedures,
while giving unions guarantees against job losses.
Even without signatures from hardline unions FO and CGT,
both of which oppose the measures, talks could produce a deal to
be approved in a Socialist-controlled parliament in early 2013.
A reform could soothe France's conflict-prone labour
relations, helping firms hamstrung by regulation to claw back
some competitiveness in export markets by allowing them to cut
costs more efficiently when demand fluctuates.
However, efforts to please all parties may leave some
sensitive issues untouched, disappointing critics hoping for an
overhaul on a par with Germany's "Agenda 10" reform launched in
2003 by former Social Democratic Chancellor Gerhard Schroder.
In particular, draft plans unveiled on Friday look unlikely
to dismantle the highly-protective, long-term "CDI" job contract
that makes it expensive for businesses to lay off staff.
"There will be some sort of compromise between unions and
management but it will be a deal that leaves in place certain
sacred cows like the CDI," said Jean-Louis Dayan, head of the
CEE public think-tank on employment.
"There is a risk the final product turns out to be less
potent than some might have hoped for, due to a desire to avoid
conflict with unions or employers."
Economic worries are setting a dark backdrop for talks, with
unions and employers locking horns over planned mass layoffs at
firms like carmaker Peugeot PSA, retailer Carrefour
and pharmaceutical group Sanofi.
Mindful of the tensions, the government is striving to
please both parties at once, notably by excising from a roadmap
published last week words like "flexibility" and
"competitiveness" which unions despise.
LEGAL LIMITS
France has so far largely escaped punishment in the euro
zone's crisis, but its status as one of the region's strong
"core" economies is undermined by a private sector that analysts
say may struggle to compete and grow for years to come.
The government is striving to find 30 billion euros in
budget cuts to bring next year's deficit down to the EU's
3-percent of GDP ceiling, potentially driving the economy into
recession. Against that the labour reform will have little
immediate effect, but it remains one of Hollande's main election
promises and a symbolic issue for financial markets.
Leaning toward employers, the government has called for
making layoff procedures more legally secure.
Firms complain that restructuring is too vulnerable to legal
challenges which pile up costs and delays. A reform may limit
individual rights to contest layoffs once a collective deal is
struck, a senior labour ministry official told Reuters, asking
to remain anonymous.
In exchange for ceding some legal power, unions may get more
say in companies' strategic decisions, with options including
giving works councils rights to inspect long-term plans or
putting union members on company boards. That would help soothe
suspicions, though experts say secretive French executives are
unlikely to accept German-style co-management.
"Companies cannot ask for more flexibility without being
truly responsible for their workers' careers," Bernard Thibault,
head of the hardline CGT union, told Le Monde.
Firms may also get help to become more competitive on wage
costs, which are among the highest in Europe. The source says up
to 8 billion euros ($10.3 billion) in social charges may be
transferred to other levies, notably the CSG tax, a contribution
paid by all employees.
In unions' favour, the roadmap calls for a widening of the
use of the long-term CDI, or "contract of undetermined
duration", raising the possibility of increasing social charges
on various types of temporary contracts to discourage their use.
More generally, critics say that limiting the scope of talks
to labour relations and wage costs without curbing benefits to
encourage the unemployed to find jobs is problematic.
Much of the bite in Schroder's 2003 reforms was in
incentives to work like shortening access to benefits and
forcing workers to accept job proposals, which are absent from
French plans.
OPPOSITION
The moderate CFDT, France's largest union, the Christian
CFTC and smaller groups are willing to move ahead with reforms,
as is the Medef business lobby. Only FO and CGT are opposed.
"The CGT is completely closed to a deal," Philippe Louis,
head of the CFTC union, told Reuters.
Yet thanks to a 2008 reform by former president Nicolas
Sarkozy, the CGT and FO can no longer block a national deal
alone. Approval by unions that together won 30 percent of votes
in the latest national round of union elections is sufficient.
Once a deal is struck, however, Hollande has to shepherd it
through parliament, at which time CGT and FO could call street
protests, a tactic that has scuppered past reform attempts in
France, to pressure him into scrapping it or watering it down.
The fallout from Germany's "Agenda 10" reforms offers a
warning to Hollande. Protests against the plan drew some 500,000
people, and workers deserted Schroder's SPD in droves.
By the time it started to yield results for the economy, the
party had been voted out of power.