PARIS Jan 11 France's employer groups and main unions agreed on a deal on Friday to overhaul rigid labour rules, paving the way for a reform early in 2013 and bolstering President Francois Hollande's credibility as a reformer.

Three of the five major unions represented at the talks said they would recommend signing the deal, but two hardline unions, the CGT and FO, said they would not.

A formal accord will be struck next week.