WASHINGTON Dec 19 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday she does not
intend to appeal her conviction in France on a negligence charge
over a government payout she approved as French finance
minister.
"I have been held negligent, but without penalty, without
sanction, without registration of the decision. I am not
satisfied with it, but there's a point in time when one has to
just stop, turn the page and move on and continue to work with
those who have put their trust in me," Lagarde said in a
statement she read to reporters at IMF headquarters in
Washington.
"So I'm very happy to not appeal this decision and to focus
all my attention, all my time, all my efforts, all my energy and
enthusiasm to my mission as head of the IMF," she added.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)