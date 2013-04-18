WASHINGTON, April 18 The head of the IMF,
Christine Lagarde, said on Thursday she had known since 2011 she
would be questioned by a French court over an arbitration
payment made to a wealthy supporter of former President Nicolas
Sarkozy and it would not affect her job at the global financial
institution.
"I will be very happy to travel to Paris, but it is not
going to change my focus, my attention, my enthusiasm for the
work I do," Lagarde told a news conference ahead of the spring
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Lagarde said she will be questioned by the court at the end
of May in a case involving billionaire Bernard Tapie. She has
denied she did anything wrong when she ended a long-running
court battle between the state and Tapie by agreeing to
arbitration to settle the dispute