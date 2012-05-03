PARIS May 3 France's highest legal court ruled on Thursday that a healthy firm could lay off workers if it presented a suitable job-saving plan, disappointing trade unions which had hoped the authority would set a precedent banning the practice.

The case has political reverberations in France, where hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and others have campaigned to ban so-called "market layoffs" by healthy firms that axe workers under shareholder pressure.

Thursday's decision concerned software company Viveo's attempt to lay off 64 workers, which a Paris court of appeals had blocked last May after finding that the firm had failed to prove that it was undergoing "economic difficulties".

Viveo, which is merging with banking software concern Temenos, did not show signs of weakness or a need to improve its competitiveness, the lower court had ruled.

However, the higher Court of Cassation found that a plan to lay off workers could be blocked only if the company failed to produce a suitable job-saving plan, and not on the motive that the firm was healthy enough to keep them on its staff.

"Only the absence or insufficiency of a job-saving plan, submitted to the staff representatives, can stop a procedure for economic redundancies," the court wrote in its ruling.

In February, the French Senate voted down a draft law proposed by left-wing senators which defined "market layoffs" as any plan to fire workers by a company that has distributed dividends to shareholders in the preceding year.

Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who polls show winning a runoff round against President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday, has not endorsed the idea.

However, he has warned chief executives against waiting until after the election to announce layoffs.

"Our accession (to power) will not provoke layoffs," Hollande told the daily Le Parisien in April. "We must tell these companies that we will not accept them without reacting."

The Viveo case will be sent to a court in Versailles for another hearing that should be a formality to uphold the Court of Cassation's decision. (Reporting By Thierry Leveque; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Mark Heinrich)