BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 10 France's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had raided several of the country's optic lens makers on suspicion of anti-competitive behaviour.
In a statement, the Autorite de la Concurrence said it had conducted the searches on Wednesday and it did not name the companies targeted, but an official said global market leader Essilor was part of them.
The regulator stressed that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation and did not imply any formal charges at this stage. Representatives for Essilor did not return requests for comment. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Natalie Huet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
March 13 Bionime Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/00Jkw2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)