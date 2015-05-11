PARIS May 11 France's far-right National Front
founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, whose party membership has been
suspended by his own daughter, said on Monday he plans to set up
his own political group.
Last week, party chief Marine Le Pen suspended her father's
membership and called a meeting to strip him of his title of
honorary chairman after the former paratrooper repeated his view
that Nazi gas chambers were a mere "detail" of World War Two.
"I will not create another party. I will create a formation
that will not compete with the FN," Jean-Marie Le Pen said on
Radio Courtoisie.
Opinion polls this year have suggested Marine Le Pen will
head the field in the first round of presidential elections due
in 2017, although she is not expected to be able to muster
enough support to triumph in the subsequent second-round ballot.
But if her father were to make a presidential bid with a new
party, he could take part of the National Front's traditional
electorate with him, divide the far-right movement and weaken
his daughter's chances of leading the first round.
Le Pen senior said his new group will be "a parachute
against disaster" and will welcome all who disagree with the
National Front's current political line.
Since taking the helm in 2011, Marine Le Pen has sought to
rid the party of its anti-Semitic image and position it as an
anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic force offering protectionist
policies to shelter France from globalisation.
Jean-Marie Le Pen said those opposing the new line "are
numerous but do not have the means to make themselves heard".
He added that the new formation's objective is to put
pressure on the FN to "return to decades-old policies".
Le Pen senior last month agreed to give up on seeking to
stand for the party in regional elections, but has insisted he
will not quit politics altogether and will continue as a member
of the European Parliament.
