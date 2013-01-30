PARIS Jan 30 French shops and office buildings
will have to turn off their lights at night to save energy and
reduce light pollution, the French environment ministry said on
Wednesday.
From July 1, all non-residential buildings will have to
switch off interior lights one hour after the last worker leaves
the premises. All exterior and shop window lighting will have to
be turned off by 1 am.
Local authorities will be able to allow exceptions for
Christmas lighting and other local events.
The new law will save about two terawatt/hours of
electricity a year - the equivalent of the annual consumption of
750,000 households, the ministry said.
Environment Minister Delphine Batho said it would also make
France a pioneer in Europe in preventing light pollution, which
disrupts ecosystems and people's sleep patterns.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Pravin Char)