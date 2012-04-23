(Adds details)

PARIS, April 23 Operations at GDF Suez's three liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France were resuming on Monday after workers voted to end a week-old strike, a CGT union official said.

Workers approved an outline agreement with GDF Suez's Elengy unit calling for a better sharing out of profits, Reda Saker, the CGT's head at Elengy, told Reuters, adding that details would be negotiated at subsequent meetings with management.

"We're restarting operations," Saker said. "We will have better profit-sharing thanks to this new agreement."

GDF Suez and Elengy were not immediately available to comment.

The Montoir terminal on the west coast and Fos-Tonkin on the south coast were connected to the grid and each had received an LNG tanker, Saker said.

Operations were in the process of restarting at the Fos-Cavou terminal, where a tanker was due to dock on Tuesday, he added.

The strike, launched last Tuesday, caused one LNG tanker to divert to Spain.

Workers had scaled down their action on Friday, allowing the installations at Montoir to be relaunched.

French LNG workers last downed tools for two weeks in autumn 2010 as part of wider strike opposing pension reforms.

LNG makes up one third of French gas supplies.