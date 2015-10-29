PARIS Oct 29 France aims to kick off the privatisation process of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Exupery airports before the end of the year, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"The goal is for an effective launch by the end of the year," Macron said, adding that indicative offers were expected around the beginning of next year.

Bidders are queuing up for the privatisation of two of the country's busiest airports, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month, hoping for a share of growing returns on the back of rising air traffic. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Yann Le Guernigou. Editing by Jane Merriman)