* Three presidential candidates noParis t welcome in France
* Paris urges interim president, two former presidents to
step aside
PARIS, June 10 France will not recognise the
results of proposed presidential elections in Madagascar until
three candidates, including the interim president, withdraw from
the process, foreign ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot said on
Monday.
The former French colony has been in political crisis since
2009 when President Andry Rajoelina seized power with military
support, ousting former President Marc Ravalomanana and
triggering turmoil that scared off investors and devastated the
vital tourism sector.
The Indian Ocean nation's government said last week it was
postponing the vote by a month to Aug. 23 after the electoral
commission said it could not hold the ballot because foreign
donors had suspended financing due to Rajoelina's volte-face on
a promise not to run.
Speaking in a daily briefing to reporters, Lalliot said
Rajoelina, Lalao Ravalomanana, the wife of a former president,
and another ex-president, Didier Ratsiraka, should step aside as
demanded by the African Union and Southern African Development
Community (SADC).
"France is following with concern and disappointment the
latest political developments in Madagascar," he said. "France
will not recognise the results of these elections if these three
candidates persist in taking part."
He added that the three were banned from entering France.
Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana, the man he unseated from
power, both bowed to regional pressure in January and agreed not
to run in the election.
But Rajoelina said in May the deal was broken when Lalao,
said she would run. Ravalomanana's allies said they wanted the
election to go ahead as scheduled.
Social indicators in Madagascar have worsened since the
crisis, with 77 percent of households now living below the
poverty line, one of the highest rates in Africa.
An international contact group of nations, including France,
are due to meet in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on June 26
to decide how to resolve the crisis.
(Reporting By John Irish, editing by William Hardy)