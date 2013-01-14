BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PARIS Jan 14 Islamist rebels have taken control of the town of Diabaly in central Mali, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.
"They took Diabaly ... after fierce fighting and resistance from the Malian army that was not able to hold them off at that moment," Le Drian told BFM television.
However, he said the fighting was continuing and French and Malian forces were fighting to push the rebels out of the area.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.