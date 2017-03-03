* French/German 10-year yield gap at 1-month low

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Jemima Kelly

LONDON, March 3 The gap between French and German 10-year government bond yields fell to its lowest in a month on Friday after a poll showed, for the first time, Emmanuel Macron beating the far-right Marine le Pen in the first round of France's presidential election.

Growing signs in the past week that independent centrist candidate Macron is gaining ground have helped calm markets rattled that anti-euro Le Pen could deliver the next big shock to markets, after unexpected results in Britain and the United States last year.

Having widened to as much as 84 basis points last week, levels last seen in late 2012, on concern over Le Pen, the premium investors demand for holding French 10-year government bonds over their German equivalents narrowed to below 58 basis points on Friday.

"We saw a peak of panic in February when the focus was on Le Pen," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. "It's always been clear that the odds of Le Pen becoming the next president were quite low, and now we see confirmation of that in the polls."

Macron would win 27 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round followed by Le Pen on 25.5 percent, a poll by Odoxa on Friday showed, leaving conservative Francois Fillon eliminated with 19 percent.

However, if Fillon, whose campaign is unravelling as he battles allegations of state payments to family members, withdraws, fellow conservative Alain Juppe could take first place with 26.5 percent if he ran, eating into Macron's lead.

In that scenario, Macron would just make it to a May 7 run-off against Juppe, polling 25 percent to Le Pen's 24 percent.

French stocks extended their gains after the poll was published, with France's blue-chip CAC 40 index outperforming broader European stock markets.

The euro also climbed, hitting a two-week high against the yen and an almost four-week high against sterling .

RISK APPETITE

Analysts said French assets had also benefited from a general pick-up in risk appetite as focus returned to the outlook for inflation, economic growth and higher U.S. interest rates.

As sentiment towards France improved, the yield on safe-haven German Bund yields hit a two-week high at 0.36 percent. It was on track to end Friday with the biggest weekly rise since November.

Demand for peripheral euro zone bonds also increased, driving the gap between Italian 10-year yields and their German equivalent to the tightest since late January, at around 176 basis points.

Focus was expected to turn to Fitch Ratings, which reviews France's sovereign rating later in the day.

The backdrop of an unpredictable presidential race and a pledge by Le Pen to take France out of the euro and redenominate the country's debt has put a spotlight on French ratings.

"We look for another confirmation of the stable outlook but see an outside chance of a negative outlook to be assigned," said David Schnautz, rates strategist at Commerzbank, said in a note.

