PARIS Dec 17 France's media watchdog gave the go ahead on Thursday for the LCI 24-hour TV news channel to be broadcast on the free TNT digital system in France.

LCI, owned by TF1, itself controlled by construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues, had appealed a previous decision by the CSA watchdog to reject its request for TNT broadcasting permission.

The watchdog also rejected free broadcasting permissions by two other channels, Paris Premiere, owned by the M6 media group and Planete+, owned by the Canal+ group of French media giant Vivendi. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)