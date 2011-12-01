PARIS Dec 1 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel will travel to Paris on Monday for talks on the euro zone
crisis with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sources familiar
with the situation in Paris and Berlin told Reuters on Thursday.
The meeting comes ahead of a summit of European leaders in
Brussels on Dec. 9, where possible changes to the EU treaties
will be on the agenda.
Germany and France have said they will make joint proposals
for more coercive powers to enforce budget discipline in the
17-nation currency area.
