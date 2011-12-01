PARIS Dec 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Paris on Monday for talks on the euro zone crisis with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sources familiar with the situation in Paris and Berlin told Reuters on Thursday.

The meeting comes ahead of a summit of European leaders in Brussels on Dec. 9, where possible changes to the EU treaties will be on the agenda.

Germany and France have said they will make joint proposals for more coercive powers to enforce budget discipline in the 17-nation currency area.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Paul Taylor)