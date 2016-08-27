PARIS Aug 27 Negotiations over milk purchase prices between Europe's largest dairy group Lactalis and French farmers collapsed late on Friday without an agreement, a union official said.

Family-owned Lactalis agreed to renegotiate the price paid to suppliers on Tuesday after hundreds of milk producers launched a protest at its Laval headquarters in northwestern France, blaming the company for paying less than rivals.

Christiane Lambert, vice-president of producers association FNSEA, said the talks ended without a deal. She said the farmers would end the blockade at the company headquarters and instead launch a national campaign to keep the pressure on Lactalis.

Hundreds of milk farmers have been protesting in front of the dairy company's headquarters since Monday night, bringing 200 to 300 tractors, cows and trailers. They also launched protests in supermarkets targeting Lactalis products.

Lactalis mainly produces cheese, milk and butter. Some of their brands include President, Bridel, Galbani and Lactel.

European dairy farmers are struggling with a slump in milk prices caused by oversupply after the European Union scrapped quotas last year, Russia banned Western food imports and Chinese dairy imports weakened.

The farmers went into the talks asking for an average price of 290 euros ($325) per 1,000 litres for 2016, implying an increase to about 335 euros until the end of the year to compensate for low prices now, according to union estimates.

Lactalis, which is paying 257 euros per 1,000 litres now, was offering an increase to an average annual price 269 euros as of Friday evening. The offer was rejected by the producers.

