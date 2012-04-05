PARIS, April 5 Claude Miller, a French director
best known for discovering young actress Charlotte Gainsbourg
in the 1985 film "La Petite Voleuse", has died at the age of 70
after a long illness, one of his production companies said on
Thursday.
A student of "Nouvelle Vague" directors Robert Bresson,
Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut, Miller carried their
artistic approach into the 21st century, writing, directing and
producing dozens of films.
Miller, the son of a movie theatre employee in Paris,
started his career in the 1960s as an assistant director for
Marcel Carme and released his first feature film, "The Best Way
to Walk", in 1976.
In France, Miller is best remembered for revealing
Gainsbourg, then aged 17, as a compulsive teenaged thief in "La
Petite Voleuse", as well as his 1981 film "Garde a vue", which
won Cesar awards for Best Writing, Best Actor and Best
Supporting Actor.
"A true humanist, Claude Miller managed to reconcile both
the public and critics around his works, which explored the
human soul in a careful, anxious but benevolent way," the Elysee
presidential palace said in a statement.
