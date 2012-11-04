PARIS Nov 4 The French government could propose
cutting labour charges for selected sectors and companies as
part of its plan to kickstart competitiveness, the junior
minister for small and medium-sized business said on Sunday.
In an interview with TV channel France 5, Fleur Pellerin
said small-to-medium enterprises will play an important role in
a government plan due to be outlined on Tuesday, the day after
the publication of a government-commissioned report by
industrialist Louis Gallois on how to improve competitiveness.
Asked about demands to slash France's high labour charges,
which business leaders say put them at a disadvantage against
foreign rivals, Pellerin said: "There are sectors exposed to
international competition where this makes sense and other
sectors where it makes less sense."
Pellerin said there is an issue of labour charges for
certain sectors as well as certain types of companies and that
it would be addressed "with courage and lucidity."
Gallois, the former head of aerospace group EADS,
has said publicly that to increase competitiveness, France needs
"shock therapy" through a rapid payroll tax cut worth 30 billion
to 50 billion euros ($38.5 billion-$64.2 billion) financed by
increasing other taxes.
However, the Socialist government has rebuffed calls from
business leaders to slash labour charges to boost
competitiveness and raise VAT, saying that would hit consumers.
The country has some of the highest labour charges in the
world in order to finance its welfare state. Business leaders
blame those hefty costs for putting them at a disadvantage with
foreign competitors and driving France to a record trade deficit
last year of more than 70 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Elena Berton;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)