PARIS Dec 10 France plans to attribute mobile spectrum in 700 megahertz band to national telecom operators in December 2015, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Now used by television broadcasters, the spectrum is expected to be used by companies like Orange, Numericable-SFR, Bouygues Telecom, and Iliad to improve broadband speeds when people surf the web from smartphones or tablets.

The transfer of the mobile licences will take effect between October 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019, except in certain areas where it can take place as of April 2016.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ingrid Melander)