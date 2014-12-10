(Corrects typographical error in spelling of 'emperor')

PARIS Dec 10 France plans to award a new batch of mobile telecoms network licences in December 2015 after holding an auction that the government hopes will raise more than 2 billion euros ($2.49 billion) .

The radio spectrum on offer, in the 700 megahertz band, will go from being used for broadcast television to being used for mobile broadband, known as 4G, said the office of Prime Minister Manuel Valls in a statement on Wednesday.

Network operators Orange, Numericable-SFR , Bouygues Telecom, and Iliad are expected to bid in the auction. The four bought a first batch of 4G licences in the 800 and 2.6 megahertz bands in 2012 for 3.5 billion euros.

Analysts expect that Iliad will be the most interested in the new licences since it holds less spectrum than its larger rivals, having entered the mobile market only two years ago.

Iliad's majority shareholder Xavier Niel said last month that the auction would test the appetite of operators for staying in the highly competitive French market.

The auction "will betray which operators are like an emperor not wearing any clothes," Niel told BFM Business.

"Since operators will have to spend more, we'll see who are really long-term investors in the sector."

Niel's comments were seen as a thinly veiled reference to the third-biggest mobile operator Bouygues, which lost out to cable firm Numericable in the bidding to buy the second-largest operator SFR from Vivendi and has been laying off staff in its struggle to compete in the continuing price war.

Iliad and Orange held discussions about a joint bid for Bouygues earlier this year, but they fell apart over valuation and conditions.

The exact timing of the auction next year is not yet known. The transfer of the mobile licences will take effect between October 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019, the government said, except in certain areas where it can take place from April 2016. ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Greg Mahlich)