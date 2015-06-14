PARIS, June 14 French Environment and Energy
Minister Segolene Royal said on Sunday she would ask garden
shops to stop selling Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller as
part of a wider fight against pesticides seen as potentially
harmful to humans.
"France must be offensive on stopping pesticides," Royal
told France 3 television. "I have asked garden shops to stop
sales of Monsanto's Roundup."
She did not specify how she would enforce this.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part
of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in March that
glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup, was
"probably carcinogenic to humans."
The designation prompted calls from some public officials
and consumers for a ban on the pesticide.
Monsanto was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)