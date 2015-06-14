(Adds Monsanto reaction)
PARIS, June 14 French Environment and Energy
Minister Segolene Royal has asked garden shops to stop
over-the-counter sales of Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller
as part of a wider fight against pesticides seen as potentially
harmful to humans.
"France must be offensive on stopping pesticides," Royal
told France 3 television on Sunday.
She did not specify how she would enforce any move to curb
over-the-counter sales of Roundup, one of the most widely used
herbicides.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part
of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in March that
glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup was
"probably carcinogenic to humans."
That prompted calls from some public officials and consumers
for a ban on the pesticide.
Monsanto said on Sunday it had no information relating to a
change in the marketing authorisation for Roundup and that there
was no new scientific data available to challenge it.
"Under the conditions recommended on the label, the product
does not present any particular risk for the user," the company
said in an email.
France is already considering a move to restrict
self-service sales of plant protection products for domestic
gardeners as part of a wider move to crackdown on pesticides,
although this would only apply from 2018. Sales would have to be
done through a certified vendor.
A full ban on the use of pesticides by home gardeners in
France is planned for 2022.
"If the measure was to enter into force before Jan. 1, 2018
it would be welcome progress," green group Generations Futures
said in a statement.
