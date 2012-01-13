(Adds background, details)
PARIS Jan 13 The French government said
on Friday it would uphold its ban on a strain of genetically
modified maize developed by U.S. biotech firm Monsanto
in 2012, even though France's highest court overturned the
moratorium last year.
The ecology and agriculture ministers said in a statement
they would maintain the ban on MON810, an insect-resistant
strain of maize which is sold in several European countries,
after meeting with farming groups.
In November, France's highest court overturned the 2008 ban
after finding that the government had not produced enough
evidence to prove that Monsanto's genetically modified maize
posed a significant risk to health or the environment.
The court's decision followed a ruling by the European Court
of Justice from early September saying that France had based its
ban on the wrong European Union legislation.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, facing a tough battle for
re-election in April, had responded by saying that the
government would study ways of extending the ban, invoking the
need to defend farmers' health.
The brief government statement provided no explanation for
the move.
France, the EU's largest grain producer whose citizens are
among the staunchest biotech sceptics, imposed the ban after
protests by local green groups, citing a "serious risk to the
environment".
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)