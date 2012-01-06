PARIS Jan 6 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would travel to Italy on January 20 to meet Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, as EU leaders push ahead with plans for closer fiscal integration to stem a devastating debt crisis.

"I will go to Italy on January 20 on the invitation of Mr. Monti, accompanied by Chancellor Merkel," Sarkozy told reporters following talks with Monti in Paris and ahead of his meeting in Berlin on Monday with the German leader.

Sarkozy also called on all European institutions to "do their part" in facing up to the euro zone debt crisis, just as European governments had done. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn)