Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
PARIS Nov 20 Credit ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it would assess the ratings of the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout funds in light of its decision to strip France of its AAA rating on Monday.
"The ratings of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) and European Stability Mechanism (ESM) remain (P)Aaa and Aaa respectively, in each case with a negative outlook," Moody's said in a statement.
"Moody's will assess the implications of the downgrade of the French government's rating for the EFSF's and ESM's ratings as a matter of course, focusing in particular on whether the support available from the remaining Aaa guarantors and shareholders is consistent with the EFSF and ESM retaining the highest ratings," it said.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.