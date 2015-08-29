PARIS Aug 29 Two French journalists have been
placed under formal investigation after Morocco's King Mohammed
filed a complaint accusing them of attempting blackmail by
threatening to publish a book about him, a judicial source said.
The king's lawyer, Eric Dupont-Moretti, told RTL radio that
Eric Laurent and Catherine Graciet were arrested on Thursday
after a police sting in which he said the journalists received a
payment and signed a contract for not publishing the book.
The French judicial source told Reuters the two freelance
journalists, who had previously published a book criticising the
monarch, were placed under investigation on Friday evening and
released from custody overnight.
Graciet's lawyer Eric Moutet, speaking to BFM TV, urged
prudence regarding the accusations. "Conspiracy or not, I don't
know," he said. "What is clear is that they were enticed into a
trap."
Under French law, being placed under formal investigation
indicates there exists "serious or consistent evidence" pointing
to probable implication of a suspect in a crime.
Dupont-Moretti said that during a meeting with a member of
the king's entourage the journalists asked for 3 million euros
($3.4 million) not to publish the upcoming book.
He said he then filed a complaint with the French
prosecutor, and police set up the sting to trap the reporters.
Dupont-Moretti did not say what information the new book
contained. The pair's first book published three years ago was
entitled "The Predator King" and focused on corruption in the
Morocco.
(Reporting By Gerard bon; Writing by John Irish; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)