By Yann Le Guernigou
TANGIERS, Morocco, Sept 29
TANGIERS, Morocco, Sept 29 French President
Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday inaugurated work on a future
high-speed train link in Morocco, the first such project in
Africa and the Arab world, and welcomed constitutional reform
introduced by King Mohammed.
"France is determined to accompany Morocco politically of
course but also economically," Sarkozy said in Tangiers after
talks with the Moroccan monarch, who in July won landslide
approval for a referendum that explicitly granted executive
powers to the government but retained the king at the helm of
the cabinet, army, religious authorities and the judiciary.
The two countries signed an agreement four years ago to
build a high-speed train network to link Casablanca, Morocco's
economic capital, with Rabat and Tangiers at a cost of 33
billion Moroccan dirhams ($4 billion).
When the project is completed in 2015, it will cut the
350-km (215-miles) train journey from Casablanca to Tangier from
4 hours and 45 minutes to just over 2 hours.
The 2007 agreement allows French firms, including power and
transport engineering group Alstom SA , to design,
build, operate and maintain the high-speed rail link, known as
TGV in France.
"The French should know that the Moroccan TGV is work for
the French. It is worth thousands of hours of work," said
Sarkozy.
Morocco also plans to build a 220-km rail link between
Tangier and Kenitra for a total cost of 20 billion Moroccan
dirhams. The project would be partly financed by French loans
and partly by donations from Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates
and Saudi Arabia.
The high cost of the projects have raised eyebrows in some
quarters. "During this period of crisis, this money could have
been used to finance projects that create jobs," said Mohamed
Berada, a former Moroccan finance minister.
National rail operator ONCF says the high-speed rail links
are necessary to meet rising traffic, which rose from 14 million
passengers in 2003 to 34 million projected this year.
"It answers a true need of Morocco," said ONCF Managing
Director Mohamed Rabie Khlie.
