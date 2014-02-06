PARIS Feb 6 A French court on Thursday approved courier company Mory Ducros's takeover by its principal shareholder, Arcole Industries, a move that will halve the workforce.

Workers at France's second-largest courier business had been in a dispute with Arcole for weeks before finally agreeing a deal late last month.

That settlement required Arcole to raise its total payout for redundancies to 30 million euros from 21 million euros, but only 2,210 jobs out of the existing 5,000 will be saved, a blow to President Francois Hollande's goal to reduce unemployment, which is stuck near 11 percent.

The decision by the commercial court in the Paris suburb of Pontoise is final.

In a joint statement, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Labour Minister Michael Sapin applauded the deal and said the government would pay for counsellors to help laid-off workers find new jobs. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)