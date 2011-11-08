(Corrects procedural fees sum in third paragraph to 15,000 euros instead of 16,000)

PARIS Nov 8 A French court ruled on Tuesday that the now-defunct British tabloid News of the World violated the privacy of the former head of Formula One, Max Mosley, in publishing photographs of him with five prostitutes in 2008.

Mosley, 71, had sued in France -- where the newspaper had been distributed and where privacy laws are strict -- after earlier winning damages in a British court from the News Corp-owned tabloid , which was shuttered during a phone-hacking scandal earlier this year.

The Paris court fined News Corp 10,000 euros ($13,750) and granted Mosley damages of 7,000 euros, with an additional 15 ,000 euros for procedural fees.

The front page article, accompanied by photos and video footage, suggested that Mosley had organised what it dubbed a "sick Nazi orgy." Mosley has denied the party was Nazi-themed. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Thierry Leveque; Editing by Peter Graff)