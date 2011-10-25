PARIS Oct 25 A French court on Tuesday delayed
a verdict in the case of ex-Formula One head Max Mosley, who
sued British tabloid News of the World for breach of privacy in
France for publishing photographs of him cavorting with five
prostitutes in 2008.
Mosley, 71, had sued in France -- where the newspaper had
been distributed and where privacy laws are strict -- after
earlier winning damages in a British court from the News
Corp-owned tabloid, which closed down earlier this year
in the wake of a phone-hacking scandal earlier this year.
The front page article, accompanied by video footage,
suggested that Mosley had organized what it dubbed a "sick Nazi
orgy." Mosley has denied the party was Nazi-themed.
Also named as a defendant is the article's writer, Neville
Thurlbeck, the News of the World's chief reporter who was
arrested in the phone-hacking affair and later fired.
The court did not give a reason for the delay and said the
verdict was now scheduled for Nov. 8.
The son of Sir Oswald Mosley, late leader of a British
fascist party, Mosley served as president of Formula One's
governing body until 2009.
Soon after the publication of the photographs and article,
Mosley won 60,000 pounds ($95,700) in damages and 450,000 pounds
($718,000) in costs from a British court for breach of privacy.
Earlier this year, however, he lost a bid for the European
Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to force newspapers to give
advance warning to people before publishing lurid details about
their private lives.
News Corp's newspaper group, News International, shut down
the best-selling Sunday tabloid in July after allegations of
phone hacking ballooned into a massive scandal engulfing not
only Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group, but Britain's
political classes and police.
Mosley told Reuters in July that he would underwrite some
lawsuits that victims of alleged intrusive reporting may bring
against News International.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Thierry Leveque; Writing by Alexandria Sage)