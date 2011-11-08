* Court imposes 10,000 euro fine, 22,000 in damages and fees
* Mosley won earlier case in Britain
* Mosley had sought 100,000 euros each from paper and
reporter
By Thierry Lévêque
PARIS, Nov 8 A French court ruled on Tuesday
that Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct British tabloid the News of
the World violated the privacy of the former head of Formula One
in publishing photographs of him with five prostitutes in 2008.
Max Mosley, 71, had sued in France -- where the newspaper
had been distributed and where privacy laws are strict -- after
earlier winning damages in a British court from the News
Corp-owned tabloid , which was shuttered during a
phone-hacking scandal earlier this year.
The Paris court fined News Corp 10,000 euros ($13,750) and
granted Mosley damages of 7,000 euros, with an additional 15,000
euros for procedural fees.
The court did not penalise the reporter who wrote the story,
Neville Thurlbeck. Mosley had sought 100,000 euros each in
damages from both the paper and Thurlbeck.
The front page article, accompanied by photos and video
footage, suggested that Mosley had organised what it dubbed a
"sick Nazi orgy." Mosley -- who was not in court on Tuesday --
has denied the party was Nazi-themed.
"What we have here is kind of a spill-out breach on the
French territory," said Mosley's attorney, Philippe Ouakrat, who
said the fine was high considering publication was originally in
Britain.
"I think it was very important for Mr. Mosley to obtain this
sort of decision," he told Reuters TV.
The son of Sir Oswald Mosley, late leader of the British
fascist party, Mosley served as president of Formula One's
governing body until 2009.
The French verdict marks another legal victory for Mosley,
who had earlier won 60,000 pounds ($96,000) in damages and
450,000 pounds ($721,000) in costs from a British court for
breach of privacy.
Earlier this year, Mosley lost a bid for the European Court
of Human Rights in Strasbourg to force newspapers to give
advance warning to people before publishing lurid details about
their private lives.
News Corp's newspaper group, News International, shut down
the best-selling Sunday tabloid in July after sporadic
allegations that the paper's reporters illegally listened to
telephone messages ballooned into a massive scandal.
The phone hacking scandal has since engulfed not only Rupert
Murdoch's UK newspaper group, but also Britain's political
classes and police. Mosley's case is not directly related.
News International did not immediately return a call seeking
comment on the verdict.
Mosley told Reuters in July that he would underwrite some
lawsuits that victims of alleged intrusive reporting may bring
against News International.
