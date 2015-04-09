PARIS, April 9 The French government and
toll-road operators have sealed a deal ending their
long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts, Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
The pact would notably see concession contracts extended for
two years on average under a 3.2 billion euro ($3.43 billion)
motorway upgrade package and no toll hike this year.
The toll freeze would not be made up for in 2016 but spread
over the coming years, Macron told the French Public Works
Federation in a speech.
The Socialist government had been seeking to revise what it
considers as over-generous contracts held by Vinci,
Eiffage, Spain's Abertis, and Macquarie
, which are the result of privatisation under the
previous administration.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Yann Le Guernigou and
Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)